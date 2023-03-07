An investigation into Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $141.16 in the prior trading day, Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) closed at $141.55, up 0.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1316158 shares were traded. HES stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.52.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $170 from $161 previously.

On January 12, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $181.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $164.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when HESS JOHN B sold 109,649 shares for $139.29 per share. The transaction valued at 15,273,009 led to the insider holds 120,310 shares of the business.

HESS JOHN B sold 109,649 shares of HES for $15,251,079 on Feb 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 789,103 shares after completing the transaction at $139.09 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Goodell Timothy B., who serves as the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 27,413 shares for $139.78 each. As a result, the insider received 3,831,789 and left with 137,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HES has reached a high of $160.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 127.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 306.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.00M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HES as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.09M, compared to 5.33M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HES’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 1.75 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59. The current Payout Ratio is 22.10% for HES, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.13 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $3.5 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.3 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.75. EPS for the following year is $10.26, with 16 analysts recommending between $18.14 and $7.13.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $2.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.19B to a low estimate of $1.88B. As of the current estimate, Hess Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.37B, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.48B, a decrease of -16.90% less than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.57B, down -13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.94B and the low estimate is $8.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.