An overall feel about Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) closed at $27.26 down -0.69% from its previous closing price of $27.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1537963 shares were traded. FYBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.19.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on May 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Frontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 104.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FYBR has reached a high of $30.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FYBR has traded an average of 1.10M shares per day and 1.74M over the past ten days. A total of 244.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.48M. Shares short for FYBR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.17M with a Short Ratio of 16.56M, compared to 17.19M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 7.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.43B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.54B, an estimated decrease of -7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B, a decrease of -1.60% over than the figure of -$7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FYBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.41B, down -9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.81B and the low estimate is $5.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.