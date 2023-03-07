An overall feel about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) closed at $283.04 down -0.48% from its previous closing price of $284.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 542241 shares were traded. SIVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $286.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $280.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SVB Financial Group’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $186 from $253 previously.

On October 21, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $400 to $265.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when BECKER GREGORY W sold 12,451 shares for $287.42 per share. The transaction valued at 3,578,652 led to the insider holds 92,552 shares of the business.

Beck Daniel J sold 2,000 shares of SIVB for $575,180 on Feb 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 4,207 shares after completing the transaction at $287.59 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, DRAPER MICHELLE, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 974 shares for $300.69 each. As a result, the insider received 292,872 and left with 2,997 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SVB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIVB has reached a high of $597.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $198.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 275.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 335.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SIVB has traded an average of 939.23K shares per day and 670.25k over the past ten days. A total of 59.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.84M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SIVB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 3.88M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.88% and a Short% of Float of 7.73%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.61 and a low estimate of $4.05, while EPS last year was $12.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.67, with high estimates of $6.01 and low estimates of $3.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.44 and $16.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.3. EPS for the following year is $24.54, with 20 analysts recommending between $30.35 and $20.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.44B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, SVB Financial Group’s year-ago sales were $1.6B, an estimated decrease of -9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, a decrease of -5.90% over than the figure of -$9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIVB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.21B, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.28B and the low estimate is $5.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.