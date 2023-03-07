Analysis of Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL): Selected Notes

The closing price of Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) was $25.16 for the day, down -5.20% from the previous closing price of $26.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584723 shares were traded. CAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 141.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on February 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $35 from $26 previously.

On October 25, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $28.

On June 24, 2022, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Seaport Research Partners initiated its Buy rating on June 24, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Freidman Daniel R sold 5,000 shares for $26.00 per share. The transaction valued at 130,000 led to the insider holds 53,498 shares of the business.

SULLIVAN DIANE M sold 1,280 shares of CAL for $33,519 on Feb 15. The Executive Chair now owns 110,236 shares after completing the transaction at $26.19 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, SULLIVAN DIANE M, who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $26.20 each. As a result, the insider received 39,293 and left with 111,516 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Caleres’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAL has reached a high of $31.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.55.

Shares Statistics:

CAL traded an average of 670.90K shares per day over the past three months and 560.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.81M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CAL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 2.32M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.26% and a Short% of Float of 10.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, CAL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56. The current Payout Ratio is 5.30% for CAL, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.35. EPS for the following year is $4.58, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $4.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $677.4M to a low estimate of $664.66M. As of the current estimate, Caleres Inc.’s year-ago sales were $679.28M, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $770.12M, an increase of 4.80% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $795.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $744.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.07B and the low estimate is $3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.