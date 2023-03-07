Analysis of Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST): Selected Notes

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) closed the day trading at $179.39 down -1.95% from the previous closing price of $182.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 541581 shares were traded. NXST stock price reached its highest trading level at $185.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $178.88.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NXST, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $175 from $227 previously.

On September 06, 2022, Rosenblatt Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $181 to $246.

On April 19, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $180.Rosenblatt initiated its Neutral rating on April 19, 2022, with a $180 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when FITZSIMONS DENNIS J sold 1,000 shares for $176.20 per share. The transaction valued at 176,200 led to the insider holds 14,277 shares of the business.

McMillen Charles Thomas sold 500 shares of NXST for $87,500 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 4,500 shares after completing the transaction at $175.00 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, McMillen Charles Thomas, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $170.05 each. As a result, the insider received 170,048 and left with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nexstar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXST has reached a high of $217.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $151.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 189.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 181.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NXST traded about 340.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NXST traded about 448.45k shares per day. A total of 37.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.98M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NXST as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 2.63M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.98% and a Short% of Float of 6.25%.

Dividends & Splits

NXST’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.40, up from 2.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.88.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $11.47 and a low estimate of $6.67, while EPS last year was $6.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.38, with high estimates of $6.85 and low estimates of $2.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $30.07 and $22.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.69. EPS for the following year is $16.99, with 9 analysts recommending between $19.53 and $13.33.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.5B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.55B to a low estimate of $1.44B. As of the current estimate, Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.25B, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B, an increase of 5.20% less than the figure of $20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.65B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.46B and the low estimate is $4.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.