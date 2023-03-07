Are analysts optimistic about A10 Networks Inc.’s (NYSE:ATEN) stock?

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) closed the day trading at $14.92 down -1.06% from the previous closing price of $15.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530950 shares were traded. ATEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATEN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on June 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On July 21, 2020, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On December 16, 2019, BWS Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when BRUENING MATTHEW P sold 18,150 shares for $15.00 per share. The transaction valued at 272,250 led to the insider holds 106,575 shares of the business.

Trivedi Dhrupad sold 8,111 shares of ATEN for $122,557 on Feb 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 511,010 shares after completing the transaction at $15.11 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, BRUENING MATTHEW P, who serves as the EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg of the company, sold 1,195 shares for $15.11 each. As a result, the insider received 18,056 and left with 124,725 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, A10’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATEN has reached a high of $19.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATEN traded about 669.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATEN traded about 599.84k shares per day. A total of 73.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.41M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATEN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 3.66M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $66.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.99M to a low estimate of $65.18M. As of the current estimate, A10 Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $62.67M, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.61M, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.89M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $303.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $297.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $300.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $280.34M, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $331.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $334.08M and the low estimate is $328.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.