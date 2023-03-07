Are analysts optimistic about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:DNB) stock?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) closed the day trading at $12.27 down -0.32% from the previous closing price of $12.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2165198 shares were traded. DNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DNB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on February 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $17 from $15 previously.

On January 17, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.50.

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $21.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on July 13, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Massey Richard N sold 181,630 shares for $13.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,361,190 led to the insider holds 602,592 shares of the business.

THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC sold 8,287,846 shares of DNB for $111,098,576 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 49,579,771 shares after completing the transaction at $13.40 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,287,846 shares for $13.40 each. As a result, the insider received 111,098,576 and left with 49,579,771 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNB has reached a high of $18.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DNB traded about 2.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DNB traded about 3.95M shares per day. A total of 429.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 339.98M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DNB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.13M with a Short Ratio of 8.85M, compared to 8.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $538.57M, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of $0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $554.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $515.36M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.33B and the low estimate is $2.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.