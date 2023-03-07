Are analysts optimistic about Under Armour Inc.’s (NYSE:UAA) stock?

The closing price of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) was $9.59 for the day, down -4.58% from the previous closing price of $10.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8204425 shares were traded. UAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UAA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 22, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $11.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Rocker Tchernavia sold 69,823 shares for $9.32 per share. The transaction valued at 650,689 led to the insider holds 260,291 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UAA for $240,085 on May 31. The Director now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.60 per share. On May 27, another insider, Gibbs David W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $9.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 234,732 and bolstered with 25,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAA has reached a high of $18.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.38.

Shares Statistics:

UAA traded an average of 7.77M shares per day over the past three months and 7.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 448.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 381.36M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UAA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 23.22M with a Short Ratio of 28.79M, compared to 23.5M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.13% and a Short% of Float of 13.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 27 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.31B. As of the current estimate, Under Armour Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.32B, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.34B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.73B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.44B and the low estimate is $5.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.