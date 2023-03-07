Are FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) closed at $8.72 down -2.90% from its previous closing price of $8.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1442553 shares were traded. FREY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FREYR Battery’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on February 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On January 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREY has reached a high of $16.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FREY has traded an average of 2.80M shares per day and 2.66M over the past ten days. A total of 123.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.60M. Insiders hold about 18.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FREY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.7M with a Short Ratio of 8.24M, compared to 7.81M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.23% and a Short% of Float of 9.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$1.52, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.08 and -$1.89.