Are Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) closed at $56.83 up 0.09% from its previous closing price of $56.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14405688 shares were traded. MU stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.54.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Micron Technology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 133.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2023, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $48 to $72.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when ARNZEN APRIL S sold 24,000 shares for $61.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,485,840 led to the insider holds 118,885 shares of the business.

BHATIA MANISH H sold 50,000 shares of MU for $3,164,500 on Jan 27. The EVP, Global Operations now owns 260,347 shares after completing the transaction at $63.29 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Deboer Scott J, who serves as the EVP, Technology & Products of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $62.23 each. As a result, the insider received 1,244,600 and left with 248,340 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Micron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MU has reached a high of $87.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MU has traded an average of 14.45M shares per day and 12.03M over the past ten days. A total of 1.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 29.62M with a Short Ratio of 18.04M, compared to 31.31M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MU is 0.46, from 0.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.76%. The current Payout Ratio is 7.70% for MU, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 01, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was $2.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 27 analysts recommending between $6.95 and -$2.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.78B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.83B to a low estimate of $3.61B. As of the current estimate, Micron Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.79B, an estimated decrease of -51.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.99B, a decrease of -53.90% less than the figure of -$51.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.54B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.76B, down -46.00% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.95B and the low estimate is $18.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.