Are Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Simmons First National Corporation’s stock clocked out at $21.51, down -1.69% from its previous closing price of $21.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524671 shares were traded. SFNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SFNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on June 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Bass Dean O. sold 7,500 shares for $23.06 per share. The transaction valued at 172,950 led to the insider holds 132,475 shares of the business.

Bass Dean O. sold 10,000 shares of SFNC for $229,600 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 139,975 shares after completing the transaction at $22.96 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Bass Dean O., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $23.33 each. As a result, the insider received 233,300 and left with 149,975 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Simmons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFNC has reached a high of $28.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SFNC traded 515.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 358.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.11M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SFNC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 3.34M, compared to 3.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.69, SFNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72. The current Payout Ratio is 36.10% for SFNC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 08, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.14, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $235.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $238.2M to a low estimate of $231.79M. As of the current estimate, Simmons First National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $187.82M, an estimated increase of 25.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $240.08M, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $25.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $242.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $979.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $941M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $966.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $845.42M, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $983M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.