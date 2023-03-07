Are Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) closed at $72.43 down -2.79% from its previous closing price of $74.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 989361 shares were traded. TW stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.39.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $67.

On August 17, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $91.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on August 17, 2022, with a $91 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when Friedman Douglas sold 10,000 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 750,048 led to the insider holds 24,798 shares of the business.

Zucker Scott sold 31,555 shares of TW for $2,273,270 on Jan 17. The Chief Admin. and Risk Officer now owns 24,302 shares after completing the transaction at $72.04 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Zucker Scott, who serves as the Chief Admin. and Risk Officer of the company, sold 1,659 shares for $72.01 each. As a result, the insider received 119,468 and left with 24,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tradeweb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TW has reached a high of $92.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TW has traded an average of 966.77K shares per day and 718.47k over the past ten days. A total of 208.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.93M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 3.59M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.25%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TW is 0.36, from 0.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $2.41, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.66 and $2.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $329.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $348.61M to a low estimate of $313M. As of the current estimate, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $311.49M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $327.93M, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $344.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $311.6M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.