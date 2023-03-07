Are Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Uranium Energy Corp.’s stock clocked out at $3.55, down -5.08% from its previous closing price of $3.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7265672 shares were traded. UEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UEC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2020, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $1.50.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Speculative Buy rating on October 14, 2020, with a $1.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Uranium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 322.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UEC has reached a high of $6.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8264, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7885.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UEC traded 7.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 369.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 363.53M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UEC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 50.49M with a Short Ratio of 46.21M, compared to 46.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.65% and a Short% of Float of 13.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $25.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.2M to a low estimate of $25.2M. As of the current estimate, Uranium Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $13.19M, an estimated increase of 91.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $84.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.16M, up 266.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.4M and the low estimate is $83.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.