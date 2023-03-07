As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) offers stability

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) closed the day trading at $42.27 down -4.02% from the previous closing price of $44.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19007238 shares were traded. MRVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRVL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 02, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $64 to $50.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Christman Dan sold 6,778 shares for $46.05 per share. The transaction valued at 312,127 led to the insider holds 85,425 shares of the business.

Tamer Ford sold 100,000 shares of MRVL for $4,800,000 on Feb 02. The Director now owns 216,083 shares after completing the transaction at $48.00 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Koopmans Chris, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $48.00 each. As a result, the insider received 384,000 and left with 113,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVL has reached a high of $76.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRVL traded about 11.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRVL traded about 12.39M shares per day. A total of 852.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 848.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 19.16M with a Short Ratio of 20.47M, compared to 15.38M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.63%.

Dividends & Splits

MRVL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.24, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.77.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.17 and $2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.13. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 27 analysts recommending between $2.66 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $1.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Marvell Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, a decrease of -3.90% less than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.33B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.46B, up 32.30% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.39B and the low estimate is $5.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.