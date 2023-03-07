As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) offers stability

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) closed the day trading at $44.23 up 0.02% from the previous closing price of $44.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 852390 shares were traded. NUVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.85.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NUVA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2023, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $51 to $52.50.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Barry James Christopher sold 5,000 shares for $58.00 per share. The transaction valued at 290,000 led to the insider holds 50,218 shares of the business.

Barry James Christopher sold 5,000 shares of NUVA for $275,000 on Mar 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 55,218 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NuVasive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 75.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVA has reached a high of $60.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NUVA traded about 1.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NUVA traded about 1.16M shares per day. A total of 52.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.02M. Shares short for NUVA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.84M, compared to 2.66M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.10% and a Short% of Float of 8.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.58 and $2.04.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $311.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $315.6M to a low estimate of $309M. As of the current estimate, NuVasive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $302.07M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $302.6M, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $306.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $297.9M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.