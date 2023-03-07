As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) offers stability

The closing price of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) was $9.99 for the day, down -1.38% from the previous closing price of $10.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543705 shares were traded. PWP stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PWP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when COHEN DANIEL G sold 23,450 shares for $10.01 per share. The transaction valued at 234,734 led to the insider holds 545,733 shares of the business.

COHEN DANIEL G sold 22,866 shares of PWP for $233,691 on Feb 28. The Director now owns 557,458 shares after completing the transaction at $10.22 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, COHEN DANIEL G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,114 shares for $10.20 each. As a result, the insider received 103,163 and left with 568,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Perella’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWP has reached a high of $12.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.17.

Shares Statistics:

PWP traded an average of 322.15K shares per day over the past three months and 319.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.10M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PWP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.2M with a Short Ratio of 1.29M, compared to 1.37M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.25%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.07, PWP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $162.51M to a low estimate of $130M. As of the current estimate, Perella Weinberg Partners’s year-ago sales were $151.88M, an estimated decrease of -7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $146.48M, a decrease of -3.10% over than the figure of -$7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $152.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $702.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $625M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $652.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $631.51M, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $740.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $811.8M and the low estimate is $707.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.