As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) offers stability

The closing price of Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) was $41.24 for the day, down -3.06% from the previous closing price of $42.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 822241 shares were traded. PCVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.03.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PCVX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.30 and its Current Ratio is at 23.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on January 03, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $58 from $52 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.

On November 17, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $69.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on November 17, 2022, with a $69 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Lukatch Heath sold 315 shares for $46.12 per share. The transaction valued at 14,526 led to the insider holds 3,125 shares of the business.

Lukatch Heath sold 335 shares of PCVX for $14,717 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 3,125 shares after completing the transaction at $43.93 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Lukatch Heath, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,335 shares for $46.13 each. As a result, the insider received 199,989 and left with 3,125 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCVX has reached a high of $49.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.19.

Shares Statistics:

PCVX traded an average of 702.95K shares per day over the past three months and 623.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PCVX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.65M with a Short Ratio of 4.72M, compared to 4.48M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.89% and a Short% of Float of 7.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.78 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.2 and -$3.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.24. EPS for the following year is -$3.02, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.05 and -$3.64.