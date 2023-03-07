Axonics Inc. (AXNX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) was $57.00 for the day, down -0.70% from the previous closing price of $57.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 708230 shares were traded. AXNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AXNX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2921.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Sama Rinda sold 19,929 shares for $56.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,121,415 led to the insider holds 55,854 shares of the business.

Sama Rinda sold 3,392 shares of AXNX for $191,750 on Feb 21. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 608 shares after completing the transaction at $56.53 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, COHEN RAYMOND W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 8,117 shares for $60.93 each. As a result, the insider received 494,578 and left with 160,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXNX has reached a high of $79.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.71.

Shares Statistics:

AXNX traded an average of 667.86K shares per day over the past three months and 686.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.10M. Shares short for AXNX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.87M, compared to 3.65M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.05% and a Short% of Float of 7.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$1.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $85.8M to a low estimate of $74M. As of the current estimate, Axonics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.13M, an estimated increase of 56.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.51M, an increase of 39.40% less than the figure of $56.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.46M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $273.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $262M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $269.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.29M, up 49.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $336.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $343.4M and the low estimate is $317.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.