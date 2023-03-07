Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $1.07 in the prior trading day, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) closed at $1.03, down -3.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682358 shares were traded. CTXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0711 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CTXR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on November 30, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTXR has reached a high of $2.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1502, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0934.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 841.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 514.7k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 146.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.82M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTXR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.6M with a Short Ratio of 10.97M, compared to 10.96M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.93% and a Short% of Float of 8.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $192.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $290.41M and the low estimate is $94.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.