Considering Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) closed at $10.02 in the last session, down -2.53% from day before closing price of $10.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 609187 shares were traded. CARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CARA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $20 from $17 previously.

On August 03, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $16.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on August 03, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Goncalves Joana sold 2,265 shares for $10.20 per share. The transaction valued at 23,103 led to the insider holds 65,106 shares of the business.

Posner Christopher sold 4,191 shares of CARA for $49,454 on Feb 02. The President and CEO now owns 182,370 shares after completing the transaction at $11.80 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Goncalves Joana, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,265 shares for $10.81 each. As a result, the insider received 24,485 and left with 67,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARA has reached a high of $13.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CARA traded on average about 381.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 367.4k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.04M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CARA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 5.57M, compared to 4.96M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.97% and a Short% of Float of 14.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.24 and -$1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$1.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $16.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.2M to a low estimate of $14.2M. As of the current estimate, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $821k, an estimated increase of 1,893.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.88M, an increase of 335.90% less than the figure of $1,893.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.27M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.03M, up 137.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $120.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.2M and the low estimate is $68.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.