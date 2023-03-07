Considering Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) closed at $21.32 in the last session, down -0.19% from day before closing price of $21.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1228662 shares were traded. TRIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRIP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on February 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $26 from $28 previously.

On February 08, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $19 to $38.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on December 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Kalvert Seth J sold 25,944 shares for $26.91 per share. The transaction valued at 698,153 led to the insider holds 40,316 shares of the business.

Gouvalaris Geoffrey sold 4,274 shares of TRIP for $99,516 on Sep 06. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 26,551 shares after completing the transaction at $23.28 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, TEUNISSEN ERNST 02494, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $27.50 each. As a result, the insider received 412,500 and left with 33,523 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tripadvisor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 169.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRIP has reached a high of $28.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRIP traded on average about 2.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 140.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.61M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRIP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.2M with a Short Ratio of 8.20M, compared to 12.23M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 6.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $343.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $351M to a low estimate of $337.23M. As of the current estimate, Tripadvisor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $241M, an estimated increase of 42.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $356.29M, an increase of 36.00% less than the figure of $42.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $383.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $301M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $902M, up 64.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.