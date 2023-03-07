Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) closed the day trading at $63.54 down -0.59% from the previous closing price of $63.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 944108 shares were traded. DAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DAR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $75 from $90 previously.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $102.

On September 12, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $101.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 12, 2022, with a $101 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Kloosterboer Dirk sold 10,000 shares for $64.01 per share. The transaction valued at 640,100 led to the insider holds 114,753 shares of the business.

Barden Larry bought 5,000 shares of DAR for $322,450 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 11,102 shares after completing the transaction at $64.49 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, van der Velden Jan, who serves as the EVP – Int’l Render & Specialty of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $75.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,875,000 and left with 42,708 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Darling’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAR has reached a high of $87.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DAR traded about 1.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DAR traded about 1.7M shares per day. A total of 160.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.86M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DAR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 4.41M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.