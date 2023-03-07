Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) closed at $42.30 in the last session, up 0.69% from day before closing price of $42.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1249423 shares were traded. WTRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WTRG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $55 from $54 previously.

On September 09, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $52.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $57.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Ruff Ellen T sold 8,560 shares for $47.96 per share. The transaction valued at 410,503 led to the insider holds 26,972 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Essential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTRG has reached a high of $52.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WTRG traded on average about 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 262.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 260.43M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WTRG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.14M, compared to 3.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WTRG is 1.15, which was 1.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22. The current Payout Ratio is 62.60% for WTRG, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.78 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $1.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $573.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $599.97M to a low estimate of $556M. As of the current estimate, Essential Utilities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $535.69M, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $687.91M, a decrease of -1.60% less than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $735M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $601.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.88B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.