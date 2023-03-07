GBCI (Glacier Bancorp Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $45.89, down -1.23% from its previous closing price of $46.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546616 shares were traded. GBCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GBCI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Glacier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBCI has reached a high of $59.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GBCI traded 415.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 479.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GBCI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 2.38M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.20, GBCI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52. The current Payout Ratio is 48.20% for GBCI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $12.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.64. EPS for the following year is $2.88, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.15 and $2.58.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $203.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $207.1M to a low estimate of $194.91M. As of the current estimate, Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $190.39M, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $206.98M, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $211.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195.22M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $858.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $792.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $836.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $810.01M, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $890.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $934.1M and the low estimate is $866.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.