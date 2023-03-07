How is Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s (NYSE: FIS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $63.93 in the prior trading day, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) closed at $63.88, down -0.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3342855 shares were traded. FIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $79 from $73 previously.

On February 14, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $85 to $75.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 14, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when STIEFLER JEFFREY E bought 2,243 shares for $66.88 per share. The transaction valued at 150,012 led to the insider holds 3,343 shares of the business.

Ferris Stephanie bought 2,240 shares of FIS for $149,430 on Feb 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 80,296 shares after completing the transaction at $66.71 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Shea Brian T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,300 shares for $68.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 158,056 and bolstered with 8,707 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIS has reached a high of $106.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 592.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 587.96M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FIS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.56M with a Short Ratio of 8.92M, compared to 6.7M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FIS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.40, compared to 2.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 28 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.66, while EPS last year was $1.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.81 and $6.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.64. EPS for the following year is $6.57, with 34 analysts recommending between $7.01 and $6.13.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $3.68B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.73B to a low estimate of $3.63B. As of the current estimate, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.67B, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.57B, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.46B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.88B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.43B and the low estimate is $14.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.