How is Provident Financial Services Inc.’s (NYSE: PFS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) closed at $22.81 in the last session, down -2.44% from day before closing price of $23.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544872 shares were traded. PFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PFS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 05, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $23 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when McNerney Robert sold 2,500 shares for $23.87 per share. The transaction valued at 59,682 led to the insider holds 8,713 shares of the business.

MARTIN CHRISTOPHER P sold 51,881 shares of PFS for $1,211,421 on Jan 31. The Executive Chairman now owns 535,241 shares after completing the transaction at $23.35 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Giannola Vito, who serves as the EVP & CRBO of provident Bank of the company, sold 1,716 shares for $21.87 each. As a result, the insider received 37,521 and left with 94,030 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Provident’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFS has reached a high of $25.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PFS traded on average about 371.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 350.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.52M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PFS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.32M, compared to 3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 5.70%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PFS is 0.96, which was 0.92 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.26.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.54. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $2.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $112.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $113.09M to a low estimate of $111.4M. As of the current estimate, Provident Financial Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $94.53M, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.63M, an increase of 51.40% over than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $204.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $111.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $745.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $623.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $678.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.41M, up 44.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $847.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $860.44M and the low estimate is $823.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.