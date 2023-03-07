I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY).

After finishing at $74.45 in the prior trading day, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) closed at $74.47, up 0.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 815471 shares were traded. CDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on January 09, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

On October 31, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $64.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2022, with a $73 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Armstrong Christopher R sold 236 shares for $72.86 per share. The transaction valued at 17,195 led to the insider holds 125,083 shares of the business.

McDonald William Everett sold 44 shares of CDAY for $3,206 on Mar 01. The EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary now owns 53,719 shares after completing the transaction at $72.86 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Jacobs Jeffrey Scott, who serves as the Head of Acct & Fin Reporting of the company, sold 24 shares for $72.86 each. As a result, the insider received 1,749 and left with 18,731 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDAY has reached a high of $79.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 153.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.11M. Shares short for CDAY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.45M with a Short Ratio of 10.42M, compared to 12.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.09% and a Short% of Float of 12.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.76 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $2, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $485.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $485.63M to a low estimate of $484.19M. As of the current estimate, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $391.01M, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $490.05M, an increase of 22.00% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $500.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $485.41M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.37B and the low estimate is $2.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.