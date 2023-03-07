I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Coupang Inc. (CPNG).

After finishing at $14.58 in the prior trading day, Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) closed at $14.34, down -1.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5401948 shares were traded. CPNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.26.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPNG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $27 previously.

On March 01, 2023, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $20.

On February 09, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on February 09, 2023, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC sold 200,000 shares for $18.26 per share. The transaction valued at 3,652,000 led to the insider holds 70,651,928 shares of the business.

SVF Investments (UK) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of CPNG for $647,500,000 on Dec 05. The 10% Owner now owns 426,156,413 shares after completing the transaction at $18.50 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Sun Benjamin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 288,834 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 5,776,680 and left with 468,312 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPNG has reached a high of $24.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.58B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CPNG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 18.31M with a Short Ratio of 19.29M, compared to 25.06M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.37 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $5.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.59B to a low estimate of $5.26B. As of the current estimate, Coupang Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.08B, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.55B, an increase of 8.50% over than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.31B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.41B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.27B and the low estimate is $22.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.