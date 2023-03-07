I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ).

After finishing at $11.51 in the prior trading day, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) closed at $11.47, down -0.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1044745 shares were traded. RLJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.40.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RLJ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On January 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Gibson Patricia L bought 5,000 shares for $10.47 per share. The transaction valued at 52,350 led to the insider holds 79,635 shares of the business.

DAVIS NATHANIEL A sold 40,000 shares of RLJ for $576,000 on Mar 18. The Director now owns 62,674 shares after completing the transaction at $14.40 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RLJ’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 112.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLJ has reached a high of $14.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 159.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RLJ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.39M with a Short Ratio of 11.80M, compared to 10.59M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 9.18%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RLJ’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.14.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $307.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $314.57M to a low estimate of $292.07M. As of the current estimate, RLJ Lodging Trust’s year-ago sales were $238.09M, an estimated increase of 29.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $320.27M, an increase of 41.30% over than the figure of $29.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $348.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $307.07M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $785.66M, up 52.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.