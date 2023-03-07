I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY).

After finishing at $0.12 in the prior trading day, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) closed at $0.08, down -33.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0419 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18366128 shares were traded. RUBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1030 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0830.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RUBY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on March 13, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Appelhans Dannielle sold 10,385 shares for $0.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,323 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

CAGNONI PABLO J sold 8,448 shares of RUBY for $2,112 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 66,082 shares after completing the transaction at $0.25 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Appelhans Dannielle, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 3,878 shares for $0.25 each. As a result, the insider received 970 and left with 10,385 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUBY has reached a high of $6.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2049, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5256.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.33M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 90.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.40M. Insiders hold about 5.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.60% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.98.