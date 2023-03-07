In spite of ACCO Brands Corporation’s (NYSE:ACCO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) closed at $5.39 down -5.60% from its previous closing price of $5.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 960501 shares were traded. ACCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ACCO Brands Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 12, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 14, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Bernstein Roxanne M bought 10,000 shares for $5.64 per share. The transaction valued at 56,399 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Elisman Boris bought 10,000 shares of ACCO for $51,700 on Nov 09. The Chairman of the Board and CEO now owns 1,241,530 shares after completing the transaction at $5.17 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Bernstein Roxanne M, who serves as the EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 66,200 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCO has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACCO has traded an average of 531.92K shares per day and 636.88k over the past ten days. A total of 94.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.30M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 1.87M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.41%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ACCO is 0.30, from 0.26 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.17.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $507.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $510M to a low estimate of $504.1M. As of the current estimate, ACCO Brands Corporation’s year-ago sales were $570.3M, an estimated decrease of -11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $396.48M, a decrease of -10.20% over than the figure of -$11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $408.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $386.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $1.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.