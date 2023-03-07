In spite of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTMX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.08, down -2.80% from its previous closing price of $2.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1168765 shares were traded. CTMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTMX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2.60 from $3 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $2.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when McCarthy Sean A. sold 14,911 shares for $1.42 per share. The transaction valued at 21,206 led to the insider holds 290,942 shares of the business.

Peterson Amy C. sold 7,463 shares of CTMX for $10,612 on Jul 20. The EVP, Chief Development Officer now owns 62,690 shares after completing the transaction at $1.42 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, ROWLAND LLOYD A, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 5,602 shares for $1.42 each. As a result, the insider received 7,968 and left with 43,689 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTMX has reached a high of $4.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3142, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7450.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTMX traded 2.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 558.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.22M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CTMX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 528.36k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$1.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $17.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.04M to a low estimate of $13M. As of the current estimate, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.73M, an estimated decrease of -9.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.57M, down -0.20% from the average estimate.