In spite of Griffon Corporation’s (NYSE:GFF) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) closed at $36.00 down -5.29% from its previous closing price of $38.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 839880 shares were traded. GFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Griffon Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on May 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $33 previously.

On November 11, 2020, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

On September 17, 2020, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 17, 2020, with a $29 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFF has reached a high of $43.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GFF has traded an average of 500.04K shares per day and 465.83k over the past ten days. A total of 52.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.49M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GFF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 988.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.90M, compared to 1.11M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 2.40%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GFF is 0.40, from 0.31 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.48.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.56 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.52. EPS for the following year is $3.54, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.74 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $723.54M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $774.9M to a low estimate of $637M. As of the current estimate, Griffon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $779.62M, an estimated decrease of -7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $776M, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of -$7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $787.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $757.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.85B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.97B and the low estimate is $2.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.