In the case of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS), what’s next?

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) closed the day trading at $3.00 down -0.99% from the previous closing price of $3.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12009106 shares were traded. CS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9615.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CS has reached a high of $8.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2614, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6059.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CS traded about 22.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CS traded about 21.9M shares per day. A total of 4.83B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.94B. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.54M with a Short Ratio of 17.10M, compared to 29.4M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

CS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.10, up from 0.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.17.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.