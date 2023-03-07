In the case of MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC), what’s next?

The closing price of MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) was $9.60 for the day, down -4.00% from the previous closing price of $10.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1148230 shares were traded. MBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.57.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MBC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 1,481 shares for $8.51 per share. The transaction valued at 12,608 led to the insider holds 15,779,507 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 1,362 shares of MBC for $11,703 on Jan 23. The 10% Owner now owns 15,778,583 shares after completing the transaction at $8.59 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MasterBrand’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBC has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.84.

Shares Statistics:

MBC traded an average of 2.99M shares per day over the past three months and 1.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.61M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.39% stake in the company. Shares short for MBC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 4.68M, compared to 4.72M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.97B and the low estimate is $2.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.