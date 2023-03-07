In What Direction Will Magna International Inc.’s (NYSE:MGA) Stock Goes From Here?

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) closed the day trading at $56.43 down -1.16% from the previous closing price of $57.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 960352 shares were traded. MGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MGA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On February 01, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $65 to $74.

TD Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 25, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $76 to $69.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Magna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGA has reached a high of $68.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MGA traded about 1.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MGA traded about 1.27M shares per day. A total of 285.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.60M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MGA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.83M, compared to 4.18M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

MGA’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.84, up from 1.63 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64. The current Payout Ratio is 88.80% for MGA, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 25, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.75 and $3.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.25. EPS for the following year is $5.79, with 18 analysts recommending between $7.7 and $4.78.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $9.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.84B to a low estimate of $8.91B. As of the current estimate, Magna International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.11B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.67B, an increase of 0.30% less than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.26B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.24B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.8B and the low estimate is $36.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.