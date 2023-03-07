In What Direction Will Vicor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) was $43.23 for the day, down -5.51% from the previous closing price of $45.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 735501 shares were traded. VICR stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VICR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on February 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $45 from $70 previously.

On October 26, 2022, CJS Securities Upgraded its rating to Market Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $63.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Fendelet Quentin A. sold 571 shares for $47.17 per share. The transaction valued at 26,934 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Fendelet Quentin A. bought 571 shares of VICR for $22,811 on Feb 28. The Corp. VP-CAO now owns 571 shares after completing the transaction at $39.95 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, D’Amico Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 70,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vicor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 76.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VICR has reached a high of $82.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.06.

Shares Statistics:

VICR traded an average of 313.72K shares per day over the past three months and 769.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.39M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VICR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 1.29M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 6.36%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for VICR, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 30, 2011 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2011. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 18, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.4M to a low estimate of $103M. As of the current estimate, Vicor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $90.28M, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $103M, an increase of 16.70% over than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $97M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VICR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $397M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $396.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $396.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $359.36M, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $459.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $502.7M and the low estimate is $420M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.