Invest in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) closed at $20.52 in the last session, down -0.39% from day before closing price of $20.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1705621 shares were traded. EQC stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EQC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 07, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Shifrin Orrin S sold 50,000 shares for $26.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,347,500 led to the insider holds 184,345 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 106.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 36.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQC has reached a high of $23.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EQC traded on average about 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.55M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 109.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.61M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.12% stake in the company. Shares short for EQC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 2.35M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EQC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $45.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $58.64M to a low estimate of $32.91M. As of the current estimate, Equity Commonwealth’s year-ago sales were $63.14M, an estimated decrease of -27.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.81M, a decrease of -11.20% over than the figure of -$27.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.81M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.14M, down -27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.17M and the low estimate is $34.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.