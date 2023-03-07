Invest in Hasbro Inc. (HAS) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $55.62 in the prior trading day, Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) closed at $54.18, down -2.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1135687 shares were traded. HAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.07.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2023, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $106 to $80.

Stifel reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $84 to $76.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when BURNS MICHAEL RAYMOND bought 2,500 shares for $87.70 per share. The transaction valued at 219,256 led to the insider holds 16,398 shares of the business.

Cocks Christian P bought 10,102 shares of HAS for $905,046 on Apr 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 65,945 shares after completing the transaction at $89.59 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hasbro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAS has reached a high of $94.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.83M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 138.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HAS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 7.63M, compared to 5.05M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HAS’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.72, compared to 2.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03. The current Payout Ratio is 190.20% for HAS, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.44 and $4.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.42. EPS for the following year is $4.88, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.54 and $4.08.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.68B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.68B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, Hasbro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.01B, an estimated decrease of -16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, a decrease of -8.70% over than the figure of -$16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.42B, down -8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.4B and the low estimate is $5.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.