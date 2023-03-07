Invest in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $55.80 in the prior trading day, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) closed at $54.57, down -2.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 640778 shares were traded. IART stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IART by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 25, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $59.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $71.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when DAVIS ROBERT T. JR. sold 1,566 shares for $55.21 per share. The transaction valued at 86,463 led to the insider holds 45,920 shares of the business.

Evoli Lisa sold 3,767 shares of IART for $214,731 on Feb 27. The EVP & CHRO now owns 18,605 shares after completing the transaction at $57.00 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Mosebrook Jeffrey, who serves as the SVP, Fin & Princ Acct Officer of the company, sold 279 shares for $56.22 each. As a result, the insider received 15,684 and left with 8,552 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Integra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IART has reached a high of $68.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 489.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 608.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.65M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IART as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.89M with a Short Ratio of 5.43M, compared to 4M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.05% and a Short% of Float of 9.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.34 and $3.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.31. EPS for the following year is $3.52, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $3.43.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $397.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $402M to a low estimate of $393.4M. As of the current estimate, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $405.52M, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $382.69M, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $393.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $374.94M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IART’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.