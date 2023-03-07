Invest in Olin Corporation (OLN) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) closed at $57.78 in the last session, down -4.02% from day before closing price of $60.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1686857 shares were traded. OLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OLN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Gumpel Damian sold 13,000 shares for $62.65 per share. The transaction valued at 814,410 led to the insider holds 17,155 shares of the business.

Alderman Heidi S sold 2,000 shares of OLN for $128,020 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $64.01 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, VARILEK JAMES A, who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $56.56 each. As a result, the insider received 2,828,090 and left with 17,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Olin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLN has reached a high of $67.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OLN traded on average about 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.72M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 134.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.98M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OLN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 2.77M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.88%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OLN is 0.80, which was 0.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.20. The current Payout Ratio is 8.80% for OLN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 08, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1575:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $2.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.55 and $4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.78. EPS for the following year is $7.72, with 16 analysts recommending between $9.25 and $5.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.21B to a low estimate of $1.91B. As of the current estimate, Olin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.46B, an estimated decrease of -16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.19B, a decrease of -16.20% over than the figure of -$16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.99B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.38B, down -9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.38B and the low estimate is $7.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.