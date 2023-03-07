Investing in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Tractor Supply Company’s stock clocked out at $228.69, down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $230.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 681387 shares were traded. TSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $231.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $228.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TSCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 123.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 143.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on February 16, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $245.

On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Accumulate and also upped its target price recommendation from $235 to $255.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $254.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on February 08, 2023, with a $254 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Kersey Melissa sold 1,700 shares for $237.57 per share. The transaction valued at 403,867 led to the insider holds 8,051 shares of the business.

Ellison Noni L sold 2,325 shares of TSCO for $555,811 on Feb 15. The SVP General Counsel now owns 1,787 shares after completing the transaction at $239.06 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Rubin Matthew L., who serves as the SVP Petsense GM of the company, sold 2,001 shares for $237.01 each. As a result, the insider received 474,255 and left with 3,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tractor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSCO has reached a high of $241.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $166.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 225.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 206.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TSCO traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 942.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TSCO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 4.36M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.67, TSCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.28. The current Payout Ratio is 37.60% for TSCO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.