Is Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) closed at $135.13 in the last session, down -2.42% from day before closing price of $138.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1606243 shares were traded. AAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $139.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.11.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AAP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH MKM on February 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $140 from $180 previously.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $145.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 12, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $145.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAP has reached a high of $231.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $137.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 169.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AAP traded on average about 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.95M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.37% stake in the company. Shares short for AAP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.41M, compared to 3.02M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AAP is 6.00, which was 1.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92. The current Payout Ratio is 54.10% for AAP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.53 and a low estimate of $1.88, while EPS last year was $2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.35, with high estimates of $3.79 and low estimates of $2.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.8 and $12.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.62. EPS for the following year is $12.92, with 24 analysts recommending between $14.29 and $9.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.49B to a low estimate of $2.39B. As of the current estimate, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.4B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.44B, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.35B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.7B and the low estimate is $11.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.