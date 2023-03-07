Is Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $15.87 in the prior trading day, Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) closed at $15.84, down -0.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563753 shares were traded. BSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.72.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BSM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 768.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Carter Thomas L Jr bought 30,000 shares for $15.58 per share. The transaction valued at 467,262 led to the insider holds 2,620,991 shares of the business.

Carter Thomas L Jr bought 32,500 shares of BSM for $497,955 on Feb 24. The CEO and Chairman now owns 2,590,991 shares after completing the transaction at $15.32 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Carter Thomas L Jr, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 23,492 shares for $17.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 406,069 and bolstered with 2,396,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Black’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSM has reached a high of $20.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 914.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 734.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 209.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.00M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BSM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 1.55M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BSM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.56, compared to 1.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.51.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $145.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $169.5M to a low estimate of $131M. As of the current estimate, Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s year-ago sales were $160.97M, an estimated decrease of -9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $149.87M, a decrease of -4.20% over than the figure of -$9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $126M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $754.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $554.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $626.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505.73M, up 23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $609.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $663.3M and the low estimate is $521M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.