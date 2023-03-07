Is Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) closed at $8.01 in the last session, down -3.38% from day before closing price of $8.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545334 shares were traded. DSKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DSKE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Serianni Charles F bought 10,000 shares for $5.89 per share. The transaction valued at 58,937 led to the insider holds 51,741 shares of the business.

Ellingsen Catharine D bought 4,200 shares of DSKE for $23,865 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 8,911 shares after completing the transaction at $5.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Daseke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSKE has reached a high of $12.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DSKE traded on average about 320.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 259.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.15M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DSKE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 1.27M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 10.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $1.32.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $472.01M, a decrease of -1.90% less than the figure of $0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $476.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $465.72M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DSKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.89B and the low estimate is $1.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.