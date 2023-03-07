Is this a Prime Time To acquire Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) stock

The price of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) closed at $22.81 in the last session, down -3.43% from day before closing price of $23.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 686059 shares were traded. XPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.76.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XPRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when KEARNEY MICHAEL C sold 25,000 shares for $23.50 per share. The transaction valued at 587,500 led to the insider holds 116,312 shares of the business.

KEARNEY MICHAEL C sold 8,779 shares of XPRO for $202,224 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 147,570 shares after completing the transaction at $23.04 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, KEARNEY MICHAEL C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,963 shares for $23.02 each. As a result, the insider received 229,330 and left with 156,349 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPRO has reached a high of $24.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XPRO traded on average about 700.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 953.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XPRO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.18M, compared to 3.03M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $336.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $339M to a low estimate of $333M. As of the current estimate, Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s year-ago sales were $295.67M, an estimated increase of 14.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $317.5M, an increase of 13.20% less than the figure of $14.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $337M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $287.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $825.76M, up 53.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.