Is this a Prime Time To acquire Hibbett Inc. (HIBB) stock

The price of Hibbett Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) closed at $68.26 in the last session, down -0.73% from day before closing price of $68.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602283 shares were traded. HIBB stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.68.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HIBB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $75.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hibbett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIBB has reached a high of $75.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HIBB traded on average about 281.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 386.7k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.72M. Shares short for HIBB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.67M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.24% and a Short% of Float of 15.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HIBB is 1.00, which was 0.50 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%. The current Payout Ratio is 9.40% for HIBB, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 27, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.3 and a low estimate of $2.54, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.5, with high estimates of $3.66 and low estimates of $3.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10 and $9.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.7. EPS for the following year is $10.61, with 6 analysts recommending between $11.58 and $9.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $475.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $486.45M to a low estimate of $466.32M. As of the current estimate, Hibbett Inc.’s year-ago sales were $383.35M, an estimated increase of 24.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $477.4M, an increase of 12.60% less than the figure of $24.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $486.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $468.11M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIBB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.92B and the low estimate is $1.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.