Is this a Prime Time To acquire Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) stock

After finishing at $142.11 in the prior trading day, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) closed at $142.07, down -0.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5402101 shares were traded. SNOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNOW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 133.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $170.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $144.

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $173.Macquarie initiated its Neutral rating on November 02, 2022, with a $173 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Scarpelli Michael sold 200,000 shares for $151.76 per share. The transaction valued at 30,351,310 led to the insider holds 101,097 shares of the business.

Slootman Frank sold 1,311 shares of SNOW for $186,935 on Dec 09. The CEO and Chairman now owns 133,011 shares after completing the transaction at $142.59 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Dageville Benoit, who serves as the President of Products of the company, sold 724 shares for $142.59 each. As a result, the insider received 103,235 and left with 14,404 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNOW has reached a high of $246.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 148.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 153.11.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 320.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.01M with a Short Ratio of 12.72M, compared to 11.36M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 33 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 38 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

34 analysts predict $574.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $602M to a low estimate of $550.09M. As of the current estimate, Snowflake Inc.’s year-ago sales were $383.77M, an estimated increase of 49.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $619.89M, an increase of 46.80% less than the figure of $49.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $664.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $517M.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 68.30% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.09B and the low estimate is $2.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.