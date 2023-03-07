It’s a good day to be an Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) shareholder

In the latest session, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) closed at $25.39 down -5.75% from its previous closing price of $26.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 606048 shares were traded. COLL stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.28.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Dreyer Scott sold 13,324 shares for $26.70 per share. The transaction valued at 355,751 led to the insider holds 134,882 shares of the business.

Kuhlmann Shirley R. sold 21,811 shares of COLL for $586,280 on Feb 13. The EVP and General Counsel now owns 137,502 shares after completing the transaction at $26.88 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Ciaffoni Joseph, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 11,250 shares for $26.88 each. As a result, the insider received 302,400 and left with 400,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLL has reached a high of $30.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COLL has traded an average of 471.24K shares per day and 446.78k over the past ten days. A total of 33.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.15M. Shares short for COLL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.71M, compared to 3.59M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.82% and a Short% of Float of 16.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $125.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $128.3M to a low estimate of $121.3M. As of the current estimate, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.36M, an estimated increase of 357.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $139.2M, an increase of 66.20% less than the figure of $357.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $462.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $455.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $459.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $276.87M, up 66.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $569.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $573M and the low estimate is $565M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.