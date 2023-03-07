It’s a good day to be an First Horizon Corporation (FHN) shareholder

In the latest session, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) closed at $21.23 down -1.07% from its previous closing price of $21.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7317509 shares were traded. FHN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Horizon Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on February 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On October 07, 2021, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $19.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when JORDAN D BRYAN sold 93,157 shares for $24.80 per share. The transaction valued at 2,310,294 led to the insider holds 1,396,259 shares of the business.

AKINS TERRY LAWSON sold 4,694 shares of FHN for $115,820 on Feb 02. The Sr. EVP, Chief Risk Officer now owns 145,691 shares after completing the transaction at $24.67 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, POPWELL DAVID T, who serves as the President-Specialty Banking of the company, sold 139,637 shares for $24.75 each. As a result, the insider received 3,455,839 and left with 527,091 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHN has reached a high of $24.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FHN has traded an average of 5.23M shares per day and 11.2M over the past ten days. A total of 536.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 529.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FHN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 29.18M with a Short Ratio of 29.36M, compared to 29.65M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.44% and a Short% of Float of 7.11%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FHN is 0.60, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.53. The current Payout Ratio is 37.00% for FHN, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 07, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.08 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.02. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.24 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $883.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $900.4M to a low estimate of $873.7M. As of the current estimate, First Horizon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $707M, an estimated increase of 25.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $895.59M, an increase of 20.50% less than the figure of $25.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $916.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $882.68M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.8B and the low estimate is $3.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.